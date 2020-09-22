Anna Fitzsimmons

OSWEGO — Anna “Edna” Fitzsimmons, 91, of Oswego, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Upstate Hospital, Syracuse.
Mrs. Fitzsimmons was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (Gambino) Solazzo.
Mrs. Fitzsimmons worked for auxiliary services at SUNY Oswego for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, but her love was caring for and sharing meals with her family and friends. She will be forever remembered for her great cooking.
Mrs. Fitzsimmons was predeceased by her husband Francis “Frank” Fitzsimmons in 1978.
She is survived by her children, James (Marcia) Bevacqua of Oswego, Joseph (Linda) Fitzsimmons of Oswego, John (Linda LaGoe) Fitzsimmons of Oswego and Cathy (Bill) Pullen of Oswego; her sister, Frances Solazzo of Oswego; grandchildren Joe and John Fitzsimmons, and Jim and Ashlee Bevacqua; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fitzsimmons held a special place in her heart for her precious dog Zoey.
She was predeceased in death by her siblings, Jane Farfaglia, Rose Solazzo, Augustina Bendzunas, Mary Walsh, Connie Pelkey, Joseph, John, Nicholas, Michael, Anthony and Dominick Solazzo.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Mrs. Fitzsimmons requested her services and her burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery be private.
Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.
