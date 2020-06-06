OSWEGO — Anna D. Battista, 82, of Oswego passed peacefully on June 3, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, Anna was the daughter of the late Anna C. (Reitz) and John Trenca.
Anna was a graduate of Oswego High School. She married the love of her life, Samuel Battista on July 11, 1959, and raised their girls in their hometown of Oswego.
Anna retired from New York Telephone Company as a supervisor after more than 25 years. She also worked the switchboard for Oswego Hospital.
Anna was a loving caregiver. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. Anna adored her family and her greatest joy in life was her grandson Cody.
Anna is survived by her loving husband Samuel; her daughters Ann Marie (Joe) Ellis of Oswego and Jean Marie Battista of Oswego; her grandson, Cody Michael Battista of Houston Texas; and her sister Margaret (William) Russell of North Chili, New York.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Gina Marie Battista in 1965; her brothers Peter, John and Joseph Trenca; and her sisters Rose St. Onge, Jane Tynan and Mary Ann Fitzgibbons.
Due to the current circumstances with COVID 19, there will be drive-by calling hours from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. This will be a safe opportunity for family and friends to pay their respects and offer condolences to Anna’s family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Joseph’s Church, and burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the Mass on Wednesday must register with the church office, 315-343-2160.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented