FULTON — Anna Bevacqua, 105, of Fulton, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in New York City, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosaria (Barbagallo) Bisazza.
Mrs. Bevacqua was a resident of Fulton most of her life. She was a former employee of Nestle’s and retired from Container Corporation of America, Fulton, as a time-keeper.
She was an activite member of Fulton Women’s Club, Golden Age, Alter Rosary, and a communicant of Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.
She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Bevacqua in 1991.
Mrs. Bevacqua is survived by her loving children, Arthur (Diane) Bevacqua of California, and Diane Bevacqua of Rochester; three grandchildren, Mark, Michael and Christine; and three great-grandchildren, Maya, Kassie and Victor.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Katherine Gullotta, Peter Bisazza, and Paul Bisazza.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Holy Trinity Church, were a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton. Face masks are required in adherence with NYS mandates.
