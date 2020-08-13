OSWEGO — Ann S. Peterson, 76, of Oswego, died Friday morning in the Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Syracuse and was the daughter of the late Harry and Jane Billings Savage.
Mrs. Peterson was the widow of the late James F. Peterson, who died in 2008. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Jane Eason, her son-in-law, John Eason, and a grandchild, James Eason.
She had been a 28-year employee of the Oswego City School District until her retirement.
At the age of 4, Ann had one of the first open heart surgeries in central New York.
Mrs. Peterson is survived by two sons, James (Lesa) Peterson and Jay (Dina) Peterson, both of Oswego; six grandchildren, Zachary Eason, Brook Yang, Austen Peterson, Casandra Peterson, Emily Peterson and William Peterson; and four great-grandchildren, Kinley and Korbin Eason and Gwendolyn and Luca Yang.
Graveside services will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the future. At Ann’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
