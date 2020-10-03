Ann E. Kastler

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Ann Elaine Kastler passed away peacefully at her daughter’s house in Vancouver, Washington, after a four-month battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
Ann was born in Fulton, New York, and lived in the area her entire life before moving across the country to live with her only child, Laurie, in Washington State in Dec. 2019. Ann was born on Feb. 17, 1939 to her parents John and LaVersa Scott, and is the oldest of six children.
She graduated from Fulton High School at age 17 and married Robert Kastler shortly after in 1956. They were married for 64 years.
Ann retired from the Nestle Factory in Fulton. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter’s family, accompanying her husband to Corvette car shows, and bowling (and is even in a chapter of the Bowling Hall of Fame for her longstanding support and involvement with the sport). Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fulton, where she was actively involved for 52 years.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Ellison Scott.
Surviving is her husband, Robert Kastler; her sisters, Mildred Flett, Jean Scott, Linda Leonard; her brother, John Scott; her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Scott Thompson; her grandchildren, Katherine Lilly (and grandson-in-law Max Lilly), Erica Thompson and Brett Thompson; and her great-grandson, Theodore Lilly.
A small, traditional funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Northwood Park Funeral Home (16407 NE 15th Ave., Ridgefield, WA 98642). The service will be led by Mike Dishner of New Heights Church and it will be livestreamed.
Flowers and cards can also be sent to Laurie’s house at 12309 NW 32nd Ct., Vancouver, WA 98685.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1408 State Route 176, Fulton, NY 13069.
