Ann C. Heckethorn died Friday, March 27 surrounded by loved ones at the Manor at Seneca Hill.
She was born in Oswego June 9, 1927, and named Elizabeth Ann Coppernoll by her parents, the late Ethel (Lower) Coppernoll and Lloyd B. Coppernoll, who preferred to refer to her simply as Ann. At the age of 17, she ventured off to Ohio to attend Antioch College and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Her professional life began when she became the assistant buyer for the Sibley’s hosiery department in Rochester, NY where she worked until 1955 when she married Dee C. Heckethorn and returned to her hometown of Oswego. Societal norms and pressure from her husband’s employer transformed Ann from a career woman to a devoted volunteer for the first years of her marriage. As time went on, she began working in libraries throughout the city and received her Master of Library Science degree from Syracuse University in 1972. The majority of her fulfilling career as a librarian was spent at Kingsford Park Elementary School where she worked until her retirement in 1992. Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed watching the sunset over Lake Ontario from her camp with her family and friends and was always ready to share libations and delicious creations from her kitchen with everyone.
Ann is survived by her son, Andrew D. (Karen) Heckethorn of Oswego, her daughter, Amy (Peter) Heckethorn-Jones of Rainbow Lake, NY, one sister, Carole (Joseph) Drenchko of Rexford, NY, one grandson Benjamin Heckethorn, three granddaughters, Janice (Steven) Gingher, Glynis (Jarred) Jones, Rhonwen Jones and one great-grandson, Conrad Gingher.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dee C. Heckethorn who died in 2006. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire Seneca Hill community and especially the second floor staff of the Manor for the excellent care Ann received there.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a memorial service and burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Those wishing to remember Ann are welcome to make a contribution to Oswego Health, 110 W. 6th St., Oswego, NY or the Oswego City Library, 120 E. 2nd St. Oswego, NY.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
