OSWEGO — Anita J. McKinley Roshau, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning.
Anita was born on April 19, 1935 in Clayton, New York, on the McKinley Dairy Farm, which was a part of her family for generations. She was the daughter of the late J. Harold McKinley and Maude (Dwyer) McKinley. Anita and her six siblings were raised in the Catholic faith.
She graduated from Clayton High School and Syracuse School of Business.
Anita has two sons, Douglas L. (Valeri) Roshau of Minetto and Thomas F. (Colleen) Roshau of Liverpool. She has three grandchildren, Destinee F. (Andrew) Halsey of New Haven, Marshall Roshau of Oswego, Dawson Z. Roshau of Florida, and one great-grandson, Landon Thomas Roshau.
Anita was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Karen Anne Roshau and her husband, Linus Roshau.
Anita loved SU basketball, songbirds, country music and telling her old farm stories.
She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Maria Linn, of Oswego, for the wonderful home care for over 13 years and the kind staff at St. Luke’s nursing home for their care as well.
Due to Covid, there will be no services or calling hours. The family will have a small private memorial.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the JDRF and cheer for SU this season!
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org. Click “Donate” and then click “Memorial Donation.”
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
