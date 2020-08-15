Angelo Tagliareni passed away peacefully in Arizona, from complications due to COVID, on Aug. 12, 2020, at the age of 94.
He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Angelo’s exceptional Military service record included serving in World War II in the United States Army and in the Korean War with United States Marines. Angelo worked for Grandma Browns Baked Beans from age 14 until his retirement at the age of 62.
Angelo was married to Emma Lou Tagliareni in Mexico, New York, and had three loving children, Edward, Jo-Annette and Daniel; and two grandchildren, Edward and Ann Marie Tagliareni.
Angelo was an avid bowler, loved working on family projects, a great cook, was easy going, kind, fun to be with and he loved spending time with his family, cooking big meals.
Due to COVID restrictions, services and celebration of Angelo’s life will be held in the future.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org.
