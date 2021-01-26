OSWEGO — Angelo “Jitters” Favata, 97, of Oswego, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego.
Mr. Favata was born in Oswego, the son of the late Salvatore and Sarah (DeMento) Favata. He retired as a service manager from Shapiro Motors, Oswego.
Mr. Favata served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 until 1946, and was the recipient of the American Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern service medal, Good Conduct, and World War II Victory Medal.
He was a former member of the VFW No. 2320. He was named Veteran of the Year in 2019.
Mr. Favata was a well-known musician and singer around New York state. He was inducted into the Oswego Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
Mr. Favata was predeceased by his wife, Esther Favata, in 2002; his son, William A. Favata, in 1977; sister Frances DeMore; brothers Dominick and Anthony Favata, and sisters Rose Laquidari and Catherine Durval.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Barbara) Favata of Oswego, Patricia (Joseph) Garafolo of Oswego, Mary Margaret Paul of Baldwinsville, and Sarah (Mark) Weigelt of Oswego. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Christine, William, Pamela, Heather, Thomas, Bobby, Joey, Derrick, Dustin, Michael, Courtney, Nicholas and Mallory; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego. New York State mandates social distancing, and facial masks are required.
Commented