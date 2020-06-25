Angelo Godici

FULTON — Angelo “Buck” Godici, 94, of Fulton, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.
Angelo was born in Southington, Connecticut, to the late Pasqale and Philomena (Celello) Godici and was a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York.
Mr. Godici was a United States Veteran of the United States Air Force during World War II, having served in the European Theater from 1944-1945. Upon returning to the states, he graduated from Ithaca College where he earned a Batchelor’s of Science Degree in Education.
Mr. Godici worked at the Fulton Consolidated School System where he was a teacher and coach for more than 30 years prior to his retirement in 1988. He was also the director of Camp SuSIE during his tenure with the school district.
Buck enjoyed hunting, fishing, football and wrestling.
He was married to his wife, Shirley, for 70 years. She predeceased him in February 2019.
He was also predeceased by his siblings, Mary, Josephine, Nancy “Sister Seraphine,” Frank, Michael, and Augustine.
Mr. Godici was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Nicholas (Louise) Godici of Carlsbad, California; Nancy (Bill) Caltabiano of Baldwinsville, New York; Michael (Eileen) Godici of Hilton, New York; and Thomas (Gillian) Godici of Manhasset, New York; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life in July when their family and friends may attend.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
