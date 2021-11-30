Andrew J. Martin Jr., 83, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Crouse Hospital.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Sears-Middleton-Mathewson Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Andrew’s prayer service will follow the visitation at 6 p.m.. Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery, Mexico, NY in the spring.
Andrew was born the son of the late Andrew and Marion (Ferens) Martin on Dec. 31, 1937, in Syracuse, NY.
Andy grew up in the Syracuse area graduating from St. John the Evangelist High School. He proudly served his country with the Army National Guard and then with the United States Marine Corp. from 1957 to 1960.
Andy worked for several years at Schaefers and Onondaga Products as a delivery driver; he retired from Anheuser-Busch. Andy enjoyed playing softball into his sixties, horseshoes, cards, especially the family pinochle games. Andy loved spending time with family and rooting for Syracuse University teams and the Yankees.
Andrew will be remembered by his children Ed (Penny) Martin, Mary McConnell and Robbie Martin; grandchildren Michael (Taylor) Martin and their daughter, Ava, Andrew Martin, Ericka Reed, James McConnell, Halina Martin and Daxx Martin; siblings Jack (Nancy) Martin, George (Pat) Martin, Mary McFetridge, Bob (Carol) Martin and Anne (Dan) Bradshaw; many nieces and nephews.
Andrew was predeceased by his sweetheart, Mary Merritt in 2019; spouse, Celia in 1995; son, Andrew Martin III; siblings Jim Martin and Terry Lanoue; and daughter-in-law, Ciara.
