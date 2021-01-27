NEW HAVEN — James F. O’Reilly, 72, of New Haven, New York, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1948 in Oswego, New York, to the late Cecil and Bernice O’Reilly.
James was a Navy Veteran.
He worked as an Electrician for IBEW Local No. 328 and No. 43, until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Oswego Elks No. 271 and the Oswego American Legion No. 268.
James is survived by, his wife, Patricia; his children, Shelley Williams and Kevin (Sharon) O’Reilly; step-children, Deborah (Bob) Gates and Thomas (Kim) Ketcham Jr.; grandchildren, Collin Warrington, Jared Gates, Ryan Gates, Conner Williams, Brady Williams, Aiden O’Reilly and Liam O’Reilly; along with his brother, Bob; and two sisters, Bonnie and Gail.
As per James’ request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, New York.
