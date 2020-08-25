FULTON — Amelia “Emily” St. Phillips, 91, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Palm Garden Rehabilitation, Tampa, Florida, after enduring a long illness.
Emily was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen McKnight, and her siblings, Mary Jonientz, Josie Borek, Phillip Manitta and Anna Koczan.
Emily is survived by her husband, Joseph St. Phillips of Fulton; two children, Colleen (Alex) Grimshaw of Fulton and Brandon (Janet) McKnight of Fulton; five stepchildren, Gail (Evan) Woodard of Rochester, New York; Richard (Sandra) St. Phillips of Fulton, Daniel (Debra) St. Phillips of Fulton, Renea (Gary) Wallace of Fulton and Kevin (Barbara) St. Phillips of Florida; siblings Lucille Runeare of Fulton and Dominic “Doc” (Gloria) Manitta of Fulton; sister-in-law Columbia “Chickie” Manitta of Fulton; brother-in-law Joe Jonientz of Liverpool; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Holy Trinity Church.
Facial masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits apply according to NYS mandates will be in effect.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
