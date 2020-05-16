Alice E. Fetterly, (Thurston) 92, formerly of Oswego, New York and current resident of Boonville, New York and widow of Francis, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Cape Coral, Florida where she was residing for the winter.
Alice was born in Oswego, New York on Feb. 28, 1928 to her parents, Frederick and Annabelle Faid Thurston. On Sept. 25, 1949 she was united in marriage with Francis H. Fetterly in Sayre, Pennsylvania. They resided in Oswego until Francis’ death in 2007 at which time Alice moved to Boonville with her daughter Joyce. She was an employee of SUNY Oswego’s Cafeteria Services Division for over 30 years until her retirement.
Mrs. Fetterly was a proud member of St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Oswego, New York.
Alice, or “Granny” as her grandchildren called her, had a full life and enjoyed many things including feeding her squirrels in Oswego, caring for her animals – especially Winston the bulldog, playing bingo and Yahtzee, reading a good book, playing the machines at the casino with her daughter Joyce, telling a good joke, crocheting, baking pies and making the best beef stew ever. She enjoyed working at SUNY Oswego and loved taking care of “her kids” that treated her with such kindness over the years. She spent many years taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was dearly loved by all of them – they will miss her terribly. She loved her winters spent in Florida where she would sit in the sun, read a book and enjoy the warm weather.
She loved her family more than anything and they loved her just as much. She is survived by a son, Francis D. Fetterly (Kelly), a daughter, Joyce F. Payne (David), a daughter-in-law, Mary Thurston and a sister Sandy Kingsley. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer Payne Shoemaker (Brian), William F. Payne (Catherine), Ryan M. Payne (Dara) & Sarah J. Spann (Andrew). She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Ireland & Englyn Payne, Haven & Quinn Shoemaker, Kinsley Spann, & Killian & Brooklyn Payne as well as many nieces, nephews family members, friends and co-workers who have been so kind to her over the years.
Alice was pre-deceased by her husband, Francis H. Fetterly on May 20, 2007, a son Joseph M. Thurston in 2017 as well as siblings, Joseph, Frederick, Lenora, Mary & their spouses.
Interment will be in Boonville Cemetery and other arrangements entrusted with Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville, are incomplete at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Central New York, 5005 Campuswood Dr., East Syracuse, NY 13057.
