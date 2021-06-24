OSWEGO — Alexis Perez, 28, of Oswego passed away on June 20, 2021.
Born and raised in Oswego, Alexis was the daughter of Karoleigh Haskins Perez and the late Miguel “Tito” Perez.
Alexis was very family orientated. Her world revolved around her children and family. She was an amazing mom and aunt, a great sister, and she was loved by all who knew her. She was a fun-loving and positive person who always had everyone around her laughing and smiling.
Alexis is survived by her mom, Karoleigh; her daughter, Yelayna I. Perez; her son, Xavier M. Perez; her brothers, Lyle Crissy, Christopher Haskins (Shirley), Joshua Haskins, David Gagnon, Andrew Haskins (Tonya Woods), Miguel Perez Jr., and Lorenzo Cantu; and her sisters, Sarah Haskins, Tiana Hoffman, Liana Haskins, and Ashley Pieropan.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her daughter, Mylaiya I. Perez.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
Commented