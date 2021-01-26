FULTON — Alena T. Viscome, 98, of Fulton, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 23, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney.
Mrs. Viscome was born in Auburn, New York to the late Frank and Carmella (Gioia) Vistocco. She grew up in Auburn, and when she married her late husband of 41 years, James Viscome, they moved to Fulton, New York and remained longtime residents. Mr. Viscome died June 6, 1998.
Mrs. Viscome was a past member of the Italian American Club. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Alena is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Bill Thurlow of Fulton and Tina and Richard Brackett of Syracuse; two granddaughters; two step-granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Alena was predeceased by her siblings, Rose Vistocco, Ida Wincowski, Abbie Tulett, Angela Loiacono, Frances Patience, Mary Netti and Louis and Ernest Vistocco.
Funeral services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. John Canorro. New York State mandates will apply.
Spring burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held privately at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hosp. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105/donors@stjude.org
