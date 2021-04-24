Alden N. Fox

OSWEGO — Alden Nelson Fox, 25, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Alden was a 2014 graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools. While attending MACS, he was a member of the varsity football team, a recognized scholar athlete, and a two-time recipient of the Voice of Democracy award. Alden went on to attend SUNY Oswego to pursue his passion in software engineering.
Most recently, Alden was a senior account manager for Instill Inc. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Alden’s wit, smile and sense of humor brought tremendous joy to all who were blessed to know him. He always put others before himself and had an uncanny ability to make people laugh. Alden made many memories hunting and fishing with his father and family members. He will be sorely missed as a son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Alden was a ray of sunshine, but has been battling sorrow and addiction since losing his best friend and brother, Hunter, in 2015.
Alden is survived by his parents, Ernest and Sandra LeRoy Fox of Oswego; his maternal grandmother, Dee LeRoy of Zephryhills, Fla; his paternal grandfather, Ronald T. Vitullo of Oswego; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Harter Funeral Home, 9 Washington Ave., Mexico. A mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Christ the Good Shepherd 134 E. Fifth St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established in his memory. https://gofund.me/7d58d80f
