Alberta I. Clark, 94, of Scriba, NY; passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Manor at Seneca Hill, Oswego, NY.
Born in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of late David H. and Lillian G. (DeGroff) Curran.
Alberta married her husband of 65 years, the late Clifford P. Clark, on April 19, 1947, immediately settling down and beginning their large family. She devoted her life to her children and husband, remaining a homemaker until the children were grown. She then worked for many years as a lunch aide for the Oswego City School District until her retirement.
Alberta loved to sing! She was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church for over 90 years, where she was a long-time soprano in the choir. She also sang as a member of the Oswego High School alumni group, The Philomelians.
She also was a member of several organizations and clubs including the Eastern Stars Lodge #127 and the Hannibal Whips CB Club and volunteered with the VFW Post #5380 in Hannibal, NY and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
Surviving are: her six children: John Clark of Augusta, Georgia, Gloria (Harvey) Spink of Oswego, Donald (Linda) Clark of Oswego, Michael Clark of Augusta, Georgia, Penny Greene of Oswego, and Laurie (Richard) Myers of Oswego; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharon Dennison of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Diane Donohue of Oswego.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Clifford, a daughter, Betsy, three sisters, Shirley, Marge and Jeanette and a brother, Henry (Bud).
Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. (9 Washington Ave. Mexico, New York) from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church (45 East Fourth Street, Oswego, New York) at 11 a.m. with burial services to follow at the North Volney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
