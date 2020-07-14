OSWEGO — Albert Nessel passed away at the age of 90 on July12, 2020 at St Luke’s Nursing Facility Oswego, New York.
He was born Dec. 9, 1929 in Utica, New York, to Madge (Cheney) Nessel. His early childhood was greatly influenced by his loving Cheney grandparents during the Great Depression. As a young adult of 16, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served five years, mostly in the Pacific Region- Korea. Those memories and stories stayed with him his whole life and his family lovingly heard them frequently.
After discharge from the Army, Al did what he thought was going to be a brief visit to Oswego. Instead he met the love of his life Dorothy Segretto. He never left Oswego. They married Oct. 31, 1953 and had nine children over 20 years. The couple was very proud of their children.
Al’s tremendous work ethic and self-motivation allowed him to see and take advantage of opportunities presented to him. Al’s career started out at Columbia Mills as an electrician. He then accepted a position as electrical supervisor at Alcan Aluminum. He went on to become electrical plant supervisor for Hammermill Paper Company. He retired at 62 from Hammermill. As a master electrician, Nessel Electric was Al’s nighttime job throughout his career until it became his daytime job after retirement. He then became certified for air conditioning and heating work. He loved giving back by teaching his sons, sons-in-law, grandson and others his many skills.
Al was an ardent supporter of the Catholic Church and his local parish. He would donate his time and talents wherever and whenever they were needed.
He was fair and honest to everyone who contracted his services. He was charitable in many situations by not charging for his work, as he believed that what you give, you get back 100 times.
He greeted everyone with his broad smile and whether he knew your name or not, he may have called you “sonny boy” or “Joe Manteratz.” Due to health reasons, he finally retired at the age of 79. He enjoyed golfing and swimming. His real enjoyment was the weekend family pool parties. He never lost his quick wit and that loving way about him, greeting everyone with “hiya”— he will truely be missed.
He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Dorothy in 2012 and his loving son Christopher (March, 2020) and his brother-in-law Peter Segretto.
Surviving are his children, Stephen (Denise Spinelli), Robin (Jack) Rando, Albert (Karen), Lori (Tim) Stitt, Robert (Aneta), Craig (Jackie Radell), Eric, Jennifer (Jim) Tomaino, and daughter in-law Nancy Nessel; and grandchildren, Tracey Wilson, Tiffinee McClave, Shawnnah Blake, Sarah Pettinato, Tim Stitt Jr., Casey Nessel, Emily Nessel, Sam Nessel, Albert Nessel III, and Catherine Nessel; five great-grandchildren, Sienna Pettinato, Cate McClave, Audrey McClave, Sydney Blake, Shelby Blake and Timothy Stitt III. Also surviving is his brother-in-law Michael (Joanne) Segretto and four nieces and nephews.
The family requests in Al’s honor, that you do a random act of kindness for someone.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in Christ the Good Shepherd, 50 E. Mohawk. Reservations are required to attend the Mass.
Please call the church rectory at 315-343-2333. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented