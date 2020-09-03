PALM BAY, FL. — Alan V. Dixon Sr., 81, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Alan was born in 1939 in New York state and remained there most his life until his recent move to Florida.
Alan is survived by his wife, of 50 years, Mary Dixon (Connolly); their two children, Mark (Cyndi) Dixon and Jennifer (Jeremy) Saglimbeni; grandchildren Abigail and Kyle Dixon; Jeremy, Daniel, John and Anna Saglimbeni; along with his children from his first marriage, Alan Jr. (Ana), Jim and Shelley Dixon; grandchildren Shauna Dixon and Mason and Eden Haven; his sister, Kay (Peter) Cooke; brother David (Maura) Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Alan was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Marion Dixon, and his brother, Edwin (Roslyn) Dixon.
Alan, a Navy Veteran, went on to retire from P&C Warehouse, after 40 years. Over the course of his life, he became an accomplished beekeeper, building a successful business around something he loved. He was a friend and support to many around the community and will be lovingly remembered, by all who knew him.
A memorial was held in Melbourne, Florida.
Alan will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Brevard Beekeepers of Palm Bay, Florida, or Hospice of Health First, Melbourne, Florida.
Arrangements were in care of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care.
