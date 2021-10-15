Alan M. “Bud” Downing, age 92, of Mexico, NY passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Norma Bracy Downing; parents, Dana and Lelah Downing; sons, Scott and Eric Downing; and brothers, Eugene and Donald Downing.
Bud is survived by his loving children, Michael Downing, and Mark (Barbara) Downing; daughter-in-law, Penny Downing; siblings, Dana (Patricia) Downing and Stanley (Josephine) Downing; grandchildren, Joshua, Eliza (Scott), Amy, Nathan, Jared, and Molly Downing; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Aaron, Leah and Oliver; loving companion, Rose Kirkpatrick; and several nieces and nephews.
Bud was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Bud retired from Smurfit Stone Corporation after over 30 years of dedicated service. He served as a Town supervisor for New Haven Town 18 years. Bud served in the Mexico Masonic Lodge 136 as a 32nd Degree Mason. He had a passion for restoring vintage cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the family camp. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY with a graveside service to follow at New Haven Cemetery at 1 p.m. in New Haven, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
