OSWEGO — Alan J. Sylver, 66, of Oswego, formerly of Carthage, New York, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020.
Alan was tragically diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Aug. 19, 2020. The disease progressed very swiftly and took him just shy of three months.
Alan was born in Carthage on Sept. 22, 1954 to Clarence and Marge Sylver. He graduated from Carthage high school in 1973. Alan married his high school sweetheart, Julie (Hadley) Sylver on Oct. 25, 1975. On Sept. 10, 1979, and March 27, 1983, he welcomed his two daughters into the world, both whom he loved, adored, and took great pride in.
On June 2, 2016, he said goodbye to Julie, as she was welcomed into heaven and Alan became a widow.
Alan founded Twin Village Auto at the age of 23, which he operated from 1978-1988. He retired in 2016 from Gamble Distributors.
Julie’s death, while hard to endure, opened new doors of growth and adventure for Alan, punctuated and ultimately marrying, Sue (Wilson) Sylver. Alan and Sue have lived a dynamic and lively life of retirement, enjoying seasonal residences in Oswego, North Fort Myers, Florida, and Upper Saranac Lake. In 2018, they fulfilled a life long dream of a cross country trip of two months.
Alan is survived by his wife, Sue (Wilson) Sylver; his daughters, Brianna Sylver-Galvao and Allison Kaufmann; his sons-in-law, Adriano Galvao and Joshua Kaufmann; his grandchildren, Livia Galvao, Analise, Julia, Lucas, and Phillip Kaufmann; his stepdaughters, Traci Thompson (Jeremiah), and Bethany Rando, and step-grandchildren, Riley and Lily Thompson, Ethan Rando, and Kendall Raponi; his sisters, Sister Constance Sylver, Deb Doscher, and Sue King; and brother, Steve Sylver.
During his life, he had been active in the Rotary and Elks Clubs, and as a wish granter for Make-A-Wish.
Words cannot reflect what an amazing and loved man he was. Alan loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much. He was an extremely gifted woodworker, storyteller, devoted family man, hard worker, with a great sense of humor, and a friend to all who knew him. He will be missed terribly. He was our everything.
Services were held Nov. 19 in Carthage.
Commented