FULTON — Alan D. DeForest, 60, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 unexpectedly after enduring a long illness at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia Campus NY, New York.
Alan was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Richard and Emily (Griffith) DeForest. He remained a longtime resident of Fulton.
Alan was a graduate of Red Creek High School in 1977. He worked for more than 30-plus years beginning with Alcan and finishing with Novelis, Scriba, New York.
Alan enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his Harley. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dawn DeForest, and his brother, Patrick DeForest.
Alan is survived by his children, Kellie (Bill) Phillips of Fulton, Kristie (Thomas) Marsallo of Minetto and Richard “Tim” (Alexa) DeForest of Fulton; his stepmother, Helen Dennison of Fulton; four siblings, James DeForest of Alabama, Deborah (Thomas) Blanchard of Martville, Coleen (Jessica) DeForest of Granby and Charlene (Ronald Eshelman) Griffith of Florida; six grandchildren, Daniel (Hannah), Erica, Jack, Billy, Alexa and Jedediah Michael; one great-granddaughter, Lydia; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton, with a memorial service immediately following at the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
