FULTON — Alan C. DeLine, 88, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Loretto.
He was born in Syracuse on Oct. 8, 1932. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving for two years. Alan also served in the United States Army where he was assigned to Fort Dix then was stationed in Germany as a Military Police Officer.
He was a graduate of Michigan State University and SUNY Oswego where he graduated Cum Laude. He was Veteran of the Year for the city of Fulton, New York, in 2016.
Alan was the Fire and Police Commissioner for the city of Fulton from 2007 to 2016. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 569 in Fulton, Merton R. Kemp Jr. Detachment No. 651 Marine Corps League, and the Military Order of the Devil Dogs.
Survivors include his three children, Kathleen (Timothy) Males of Camillus, Michael DeLine of Washington State, and Susie DeLine of South Carolina; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services with military honors were held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Tindall Funeral Home, 1921 W. Genesee St., Syracuse.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) or Humane CNY 4915 W Taft Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088 (www.humanecny.org)
