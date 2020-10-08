FAIR HAVEN — Agnes V. Schneider, 87, of Fair Haven, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was born in Hannibal, daughter of the late James Scanlon and Corinne King Scanlon.
Agnes was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for family and friends, knitting and sewing, singing and playing the piano. She also was known for giving her loving care and attention to many elders in the area over the years, including several family members. Many will remember her as organist and active volunteer at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Hannibal where she served for 38 years.
Agnes and her husband Bill spent many years exploring much of the country in their motor home and made new friends along the way. The couple also had the opportunity to visit Hawaii twice and went on a Caribbean cruise to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
Agnes and her husband Bill were fortunate to be married 51 years. They worked together to create a beautiful home in Sterling for their family. In later years, they began to transform a family cottage and property on Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven. After Bill’s passing, Agnes moved to the village and carried on their mission, creating a beautiful gathering place for family and friends to enjoy.
Agnes was predeceased by her husband, William Schneider (2005), brothers, George “Bud” Scanlon and Fran Scanlon; sisters Bessie Scanlon, Marjorie Keding, Therese Rice, Joanne Morrell, Sally Farden and grandson James Kleege.
She is survived by her son, Bill (Mary) Schneider Jr. of Macedon; daughters Karen Schneider of Maine, Deaetta Szulis of Baldwinsville and Corinne (Timothy) Kleege of Maine as well as grandchildren Henry Bingham, Katie Smith, Rachel Bingham Kessler, Shannon Lajoie, Gregory Szulis, Brittany Szulis, Elaina O’Dell, Matthew Schneider, Carly Kleege and Mitchell Kleege; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes’s family will be accepting friends and family from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home. A memorial service is to follow at 3 p.m.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
For those wishing to make contributions they may contribute to Hospice of CNY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088, hospicecny.org.
Commented