Agnes Irene Rowlee

On July 31, 2021, Agnes Irene (LaMote) Rowlee passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was 90 years old.
Agnes was the loving mother of 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Agnes was predeceased by her parents George and Julia (Phillips) LaMote, her husband James “Bud” Leonard Rowlee her infant son, James Joseph Rowlee and her sister Margaret (Robert) Rookey.
Agnes is survived by her six daughters: Joyce (Dennis) Buccina, Carol (Richard) Haynes, Annette (Joseph) Smegelsky, Sharon (Walter Sr.) Dowling, Julia (Ronald) Gilbo, Helen (Jeffrey) Chetney, all of Oswego, NY.
A lifelong resident of Oswego, Agnes was well known for her love of sewing. She retired from JoAnn Fabrics and also worked at W.T. Grants.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her name to the Down Syndrome Association, CNY chapter.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Morningstar Rehabilitation Center.
