The following is a note from The Palladium-Times Publisher Jon Spaulding:
Dear readers,
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.
We are seeing such measures unfold at a pace without parallel all over our community, nation, and the world. The Palladium-Times is no exception to feeling the effects of the COVID-19 state of emergency we are currently under. While we have a responsibility to our readers to keep them informed during this unsettled time, we have an even bigger responsibility right now to do what we need to do to stay in business.
As such, The Palladium-Times will move to a temporary, three-day print schedule effective this coming week. Publication days will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Re-evaluation and assessment will be ongoing through this period of uncertainty, but we are confident we will re-emerge once the financial effects of the coronavirus outbreak start to recede.
Between print editions, home-delivery subscribers get the benefit of free online access to our website, OswegoCountyNewsNow.com, and we recommend checking the site daily for breaking news headlines and local news updates.
If you need assistance setting up online access, please call our Circulation Department at 315.343.3800, ext. 2222. Be assured, as well, that any print days missed during this truncated print schedule will be credited and tacked on to the length of your current subscription.
As our headline to start this week stated emphatically in large, bold type, “We’ll get through this together”.
Be strong and well Oswego County! We thank you in advance for your understanding and for your continued readership and support of your local newspaper.
Jon D. Spaulding
Publisher
