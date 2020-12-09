Zonta Oswego urges #16days of action on human trafficking

Above left, a graphic representation of gender-related killings of women and girls. Each day, 82 women are killed worldwide by an intimate parter. The Zonta Club of Oswego is closing in on the end of its #16days of action, part of a global effort to reduce ongoing victimization and raise awareness. Above right, one of many orange placards posted at Oswego businesses (seen here at Murdock’s Bicycles and Sports on West First Street) citing sobering statistics about how far society has to go in protecting vulnerable women and girls.