OSWEGO — A new business has recently filled the void left for school merchandise and memorabilia in Oswego.
Following the closure of the Kraftees CollegeTown at 262 W. Seneca St. in Oswego on May 22 of this year, Oswego was left with few options for purchasing school merchandise without going directly to the source.
Zamps filled the void when it opened Oct. 10 at 172 W. First St., in the space formerly occupied by CupCakers, which is now operating in Salina.
Jill Abbott, owner of Zamps, described what her business does.
“As a small business and a corporation, our job is to help you represent your brand. It’s about getting your name out there, helping you engage with your employees and customers,” Zamps owner Jill Abbott said.
Zamps sells Oswego State, Oswego City School District, and other apparel and memorabilia. They also provide people with a screen printing service for “anything you can put a logo on.”
Screen printing is creating graphic designs on shirts by forcing ink onto a surface through a screen of fine material.
Zamps is not Abbott’s first business. She has owned and operated Uniforms Etc. in Fulton, located at 129 Cayuga St., since 2017. She acquired the new Oswego location to provide convenience to her customer base.
“The opportunity opened up in Oswego. We already did a lot of business with SUNY Oswego in our Fulton store and thought if we had an Oswego location, we could offer the students much more closer,” Abbott said.
According to Abbott, Uniforms Etc. has produced Zamps’ inventory and requests for screen printing from customers.
“If you were to come into Zamps, we could make a shirt for you in Fulton and bring it back to Oswego,” Abbott said.
SUNY Oswego and local schools are not the only brands they work with. Abbott said Zamps has a large inventory of apparel for the Garrett Dunsmoor Foundation and the clothing brand “Free2BMe.”
Abbott said she is proud to have worked with the Dunsmoor Foundation for the past two years producing their clothing.
“Giving them an avenue to offer their apparel just made sense. It benefits everyone in the community and the foundation. I enjoyed working with them and seeing that foundation go far,” Abbott said.
This new business comes at a time when the Oswego community is reinventing itself. Recent monolithic building projects surround the location right in the heart of West First Street.
“With the two new building developments (Litatro, Riverwalk), and the pocket park is right across the street, we saw numerous people go to the park in the fall and walk to our store right from there,” Abbott said.
City officials said they are very excited to see the location work alongside projects to improve downtown quality.
“We’ve worked closely with Jill, along with the Chamber of Commerce, to bring Zamps to downtown Oswego. Zamps is the exact type of business we want in our downtown, and they are already off to a nice start, offering Oswego-themed items and apparel,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said.
According to Abbott, the city made Zamps’ opening a straightforward process for her. She said she the city was extremely accommodating to her when she took over the vacant storefront.
“The city was more than welcoming,” Abbott said. “From the Community and Economic Development office to the mayor and the chamber, they were all phenomenal. They made everything easy. This was one of the easiest transitions.”
Abbott has big plans for the future of Zamps. “My goal is to have two fully functioning facilities,” Abbott said, “offering the services (currently) at Fulton at the Oswego location in a few years.”
Abbott estimates that it will be about three to five years before having two printing locations.
Zamps is open five days a week. Their hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
