Recently, Zamps joined Oswego's array of businesses on West First Street.The location opened at 172 W. First St on Oct. 10 in the spot that housed the former CupCakers before they oved out of the spot in Nov. 2019. The spot is right in the heart of downtown surrounded by recent construction projects. Zamps Building Owner Jill Abbott said she is excited to provide this recent apparel store in Oswego to fill the void left by Kraftees CollegeTown after their closure in May earlier this year.