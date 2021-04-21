Youth Bureau restocks Little Free Libraries

OSWEGO — Officials from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau announced this week they have refilled the Little Free Library boxes around the Port City.
The Little Free Libraries contain reading material for a variety of ages and are free for everyone. It’s a nationwide program founded in 2009 and introduced to Oswego in 2013 with a mission to put books into the hands of children and adults, and promote literacy by building free book exchanges. Please return the book you borrowed when finished, or add one of your own.
“Head out and enjoy some sunshine, fresh air and beautiful views, and check out a library near you!” Youth Bureau officials said on social media.
Little Free Libraries are located in Shapiro Park on Paloma Street, on Oswego’s west side, in the lobby of the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic at 70 Bunner St., on the east side, and at East, West, Breitbeck and Oak Hill parks.
