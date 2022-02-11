Port City Democrat, former County Legislator Tom Drumm considers running for state’s new 24th Congressional District
OSWEGO — Former Oswego County Legislator Tom Drumm said he was looking forward to a bit of time off after his last legislative meeting in December.
He announced in March 2021 that he wasn’t going to run for another term.
But Drumm has now been approached by the Oswego County Democratic Party to see if he would consider running for the New York’s new
24th Congressional District.
John Katko, who announced in January that he was not seeking re-election, currently represents NY-24.
“You have to be in it 100%. If you try to do it halfway, you’re just setting yourself up for failure,” he said. “That’s why I’m taking some time. ... It’s not something I had on the horizon by any means. ... Out of respect for our local party and the work that they’re trying to do, when you get asked to do something like this, you absolutely consider it.”
Under the new redistricting lines, NY-24 spans as far west as Lewiston County, and comes east — while going south of the city of Rochester — up the coast of Lake Ontario through the northern half of Cayuga County. A majority of Oswego County — minus southeastern parts of the county, which will now be in the 21st Congressional District — is in the 24th District as well.
The new district goes as far north as the Jefferson County and St. Lawrence County border.
“There are a lot of party chairs that exist in the new district, so I assume they’re having conversations. I haven’t heard any names yet,” Drumm said. “I think a lot of people are looking at the district and seeing how hard of a district it is for a Democrat to be viable in it.”
While in the county legislature, Drumm represented the 16th district for three two-year terms. During his entire tenure, he was on the legislature’s Human Services Committee and the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee. In his final term, Drumm was the Minority Leader.
Drumm told The Palladium-Times last March that it was “time for something different,” and he “did not want to just run (for office) for the sake of running.”
“I’m going to analyze the district a little bit and try to get my head around money and what I can get up off the ground quickly,” he said. “Your gut has got to want it, and that’s the question I’ve got to ask myself: ‘Do you want it?’ Then we’ll go from there.”
According to Ballotpedia, there are a few others that have declared they intend to run for the upcoming vacant seat left by Katko. On the site, six candidates have declared: Francis Conole (D), Steven Holden (D), Sarah Klee Hood (D), Chol-Awan Majok (D), Tim Ko (R) and John Murtari (R).
Majok, according to Ballotpedia, has not raised any money yet.
Other known candidates include Andrew McCarthy (R), Todd Aldinger (R) and Mario Fratto (R).
Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) endorsed Chris Jacobs, who currently represents the 27th District in western New York, and plans on running for re-election in the new 24th district.
“You can’t control the external factors. You can’t control the candidate field
that you’re in,” Drumm said. “If you waste time on external factors and
worrying about who’s going to run, it’s wasted energy.”
As of Friday, Drumm told The Palladium-Times that he was going to think about it over the weekend and early stages of next week. “I’ll know in five
days,” he said.
“I like to work for people. I like to represent people. I like to stand up for people that don’t necessarily have a voice at some of these tables that really do need to have a seat,” Drumm said. "Certainly I was looking forward to a little bit of time off. But you consider these things because of the state of the country. There’s more critical issues that supersede a desire to catch my breath.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.