Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near 25. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.