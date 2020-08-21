OSWEGO — Pastor Kit Swartz has allegedly retired from his duties at the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Oswego, a position he’s held for four decades — but how does a man leave his life’s work when it’s his life’s work?
Beginning Dec. 2, 1980, Swartz served his church, currently located on City Line Road, with extraordinary fidelity as its spiritual leader and moral compass. In May, he passed the torch of full-time duties to incoming Pastor Gabriel Wingfield and brought to a close an extraordinary career.
If you think that’s the end of the story, you don’t know Kit.
Walter William Swartz was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and raised in nearby Chinchilla with a “sense of God’s love for me at a young age,” he told The Palladium-Times recently. That idea — that the grace of God’s love surrounds and carries us — has spurred Swartz to a life of service he will never really quit.
Some key context: after graduating from Syracuse University, ’76, and the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, ’79, Swartz began his ministry in Oswego the following year. While at college, he met, courted and married Karen Wilson. Their three children, Nadia, Paul and Tanya, grew up in their home on the east side of Oswego.
It’s appropriately here, starting at home, that the difference between Kit Swartz and everyone else starts to become clearer.
“The house was a home to be lived in, not a set piece to be observed,” said Paul Swartz, an economist and SU graduate like his dad. “In our house, you were welcome.”
Nadia Davis née Swartz said their home was the “center of the neighborhood,” with their dad’s hospitality and kindness the magnet.
“He’s an incredibly thoughtful person and spends a lot of time considering his actions,” said Nadia, now a middle school music educator after earning her degree at the Berklee School of Music. “He’s very purposeful in what he does. He was always in the backyard gardening with NPR playing, and kids over before school, after school.”
Janet Mussachio and her family have lived next door to the Swartz residence for more than 30 years and with three grown children of her own, and recalled the “safe, comfortable” environment Kit and Karen Swartz created.
“It was where all the kids congregated and he and Karen were always teaching by example,” Mussachio said. “We knew the kids were always safe, and it never felt like they were interfering. They’re just wonderful people.”
When Mussachio’s son broke one of the Swartz’s garage windows with a ball, Swartz reacted with casual, purposeful grace.
“He just said, ‘OK I think I’ll replace that with plexiglass so it’s safer,’” she recalled. “He never got angry, he just saw a way he could make it better. It never felt like he was teaching — he knows how to be a good neighbor.”
The concept of grace is an important one for Swartz, who is stubbornly adamant about deferring praise or credit — even, and maybe especially, when pressed.
“Anything good that I am or have done is not my achievement but God’s gift; a consequence of God’s work for me, in me and through me. I act but, to the extent that it is good, it is a result of His prior gifts,” Swartz said. “The key to this experience is the grace or gift of faith by which I am enabled to enjoy spiritual union and communion with Christ and these benefits of sins forgiven and righteousness given.”
Nowhere was the achievement of his gifts more apparent than when the three Swartz children matriculated at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School.
“He’s modest about everything,” former Fitzhugh Principal Gary Roy said. “They wanted to be involved with their kids in school. They wanted to know what the curriculum was like, how the kids were learning, the teachers’ tendencies — they were very concerned about everything.”
Rather than fret from the sidelines, Kit and Karen became the prototype for involved parents, Roy said, and “big volunteers.”
Every time there was a field trip, every time there was anything going on in the building, they would come in,” Roy said. “They walk the walk. They said they wanted to be involved and help out in any way, and they meant it.”
It’s no surprise that the value of education was passed on to the Swartz siblings.
“We grew up as big readers and once my dad said, ‘well, you can’t go broke buying books,’” said Tanya Swartz, a University of Pittsburgh-educated graphic designer. “Every time I buy a book, I think of that one.”
Tanya Swartz also recalls how her father was ahead of the curve on innovations like composting — one of the countless projects he’s undertaken around their homestead.
“He’s never bored because he’s always finding stuff to do,” Tanya Swartz said. “He’s always doing something — gardening, writing, reading… it’s hard to retire, but I’m not worried because I know he’ll have enough going on.”
It’s probably time to talk about the garden.
“Their house is like a floral showroom,” said neighbor Dick Palmer.
Paul Swartz chuckles when asked about the horticultural hobby.
“Yeah, the gardening is well known,” he said
Swartz’s green thumb, displayed all around their home and yard, is arguably his most visible hobby. Some of the efforts his children remember most, however, were washed away without a trace.
During visits to their grandparents’ on Cape Cod, Paul Swartz remembers his father toting armloads of tools — “excavation shovels, buckets, trowels” — down to the beach.
“He’d spend all day working on these Instagram-worthy sandcastles,” he said. “They were these huge things, and other kids would come over and want to join in. He enjoyed the construction process and the natural process of the tide coming in as well.”
During a recent interview, Palmer, a retired attorney who has lived across the street from the Swartzes for decades, wanted to make sure a few facts got out about Kit Swartz that he may be too humble to disclose.
“There is a widowed lady who lives close, and he cuts her grass and takes care of her snow,” Palmer said. “He’s very friendly, and willing to help anybody. There’s not a nicer guy in the world.”
Yes, it’s true — Kit Swartz is the neighborhood Snowblower Guy.
“He’ll go down the whole street with his snowblower,” Janet Mussachio said. “He’ll do the aprons at the end of the driveway, he’ll even go across the street and do the other side. You can always count on Kit.”
Throughout his career, Swartz’s drive to help his fellow man and woman led him to found several new churches in Oswego and Oneida counties. He appropriately calls it the “planting” of worship houses in Fulton (1995) and New Hartford (1999). He was a founder of Oswego’s Family Resource Center and the Oswego Evangelical Alliance. In the past year, he’s spearheaded a new campaign: a group known as Oswego Welcomes Refugees, in cooperation with InterFaith Works in Syracuse. OWR for short is dedicated to “bringing attention to new Americans while building a support structure in their own area to foster opportunity and hope for displaced persons who can call Oswego home.”
During his time in college, Swartz served for three years as the drum major for the Syracuse University marching band. Leading from the front has always been his style.
“By the life of Christ, He has given me Christ’s righteousness and enabled me to experience it more and more though not yet perfectly,” he said. “For my whole life, God has given me the means by which He gives and grows faith, namely, the Scriptures (read, heard in preaching, studied in teaching), the sacraments, prayer and praise all in the mutually blessing fellowship of His church. I was greatly blessed with good experiences in church. There were some bad experiences too, but the Lord turned even these to my growth in grace.”
