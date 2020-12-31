Year in Review: Top non-pandemic stories

While one story dominated 2020, Oswego County didn’t let COVID-19 get the upper hand.
Here are our top stories featuring subjects and individuals not related to the pandemic:
Notorious landlord Waterbury sued by feds, arrested for solicitation
The Department of Justice again took Oswego’s Doug Waterbury to court in 2020, announcing Dec. 7 they will seek to hold Waterbury accountable for failing to abide by the terms of two settlements related to the local landlord’s years-long pattern of sexual harassment of tenants.
Multiple women testified that Waterbury pressured them for sexual favors using his position as their landlord as leverage in a “pattern of severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment,” according to the justice department.
Just days later on Dec. 11, the Oswego Police department arrested Waterbury on charges of soliciting a prostitute after an investigation involving alleged video and photo evidence.
Bishop answers prayers of St. Mary’s Catholics
Diocese of Syracuse Bishop Douglas Lucia on May 22 announced the completion of a review of the 2019 decision to consolidate Oswego’s Catholic churches under the newly created parish of Christ the Good Shepherd with a result that left some local worshipers singing songs of praise and answered prayers to preserve the history of St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
Lucia said St. Mary’s would continue to operate under a new role offering the Extraordinary Mass, also known as the Latin Mass or the old rite. Traditional Latin Mass is the observance of worship celebrated before the Second Vatican Council enacted in 1970, and using the Missal of 1962. The old rite performs portions of Mass in Latin, among other protocol differences.
City dedicates street hockey rink to late Fitzhugh Park student
City officials and community members joined a local family to dedicate a public recreational space in memory of a 11-year-old Oswego boy killed in a tragic 2019 accident.
The $35,000 renovation of the public ice rink at Shapiro Park renamed it the Jack R. Bobbett Memorial Street Hockey Rink in an emotional July ceremony.
Bobbett was a Fitzhugh Park Elementary School student and was killed in the summer of 2019 while riding his bike in the city of Oswego.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said that Jack was “an all-around great kid.”
“Oswego is a small community, and there are a few people you can bring up their name to just about everybody and everybody always has something good to say,” Barlow said.
City, yacht club fight over real estate
The city of Oswego moved this year to assume ownership and development of the International Pier, setting off an eminent domain battle between the city and the Oswego Yacht Club over the land.
City officials voted in August to break the lease with the yacht club as use of the pier and the building has “drastically changed,” according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who said it’s “no longer sensible to use the building as a private club.”
The city’s efforts to oust the yacht club from the International Pier were spurred by a $6.5 million grant awarded to Oswego as part of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to transform the pier from its current status as a gravel drive to a “pedestrian-oriented boardwalk.”
Consent decree fulfilled
More than 10 years and nearly $60 million after the city of Oswego and environmental regulators reached a settlement to resolve persistent problems with unpermitted sewer overflows, officials announced this year the three-phase sewer separation effort is finally coming to an end.
Federal and state environmental regulators forced the city to separate at least 75 percent of its aging west side sewer and storm water systems, which were previously combined in one system, after years of unpermitted overflows into the Oswego River and Lake Ontario.
“This project brings the city into compliance with federal clean water laws, separates our sewer system from our storm water system and prevents the city from regularly discharging large amounts of sewage into the lake and river,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.
Police say man drunkenly crashed truck into teens, killing one
New York State Police accused Christopher J. Rogers II, of Fulton, as the driver in a Sept. 19 hit and run accident that left a Hannibal teenager dead and another in critical condition.
Rogers was subsequently charged with two Class D felonies: second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.
Police said they caught Rogers shortly after 1 a.m. after he allegedly drove back through the same roadway where the teenagers were struck. Troopers said Rogers’ truck was visibly damaged.
Rogers was arraigned the next day and remanded to custody with $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond, according to officials.
No parole for Robert Moshier
Oswego’s Robert F. Moshier went in front of a parole board in May after serving six years of a five to 15 year sentence. Moshier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in connection to the Aug. 14, 2013 death of his wife, Theresa Moshier.
Moshier acknowledged as part of his plea that his actions caused his wife’s death.
Court records indicate that Robert said he had to restrain Theresa that dark night due to a heated argument between the separated couple.
The parole board did not grant Moshier parole, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Moshier is still incarcerated at the state’s Cayuga Correctional Facility and will be up for parole again in July 2022, according to state records.
Long-lost shipwreck washes ashore near Sandy Pond
After 125 years under water, the remains of what’s believed to be the three-masted-schooner Hartford resurfaced in March at Sandy Pond. The schooner, thought to be lost at sea, went down in October of 1894 due to stormy weather on Lake Ontario while moving 22,000 bushels of grain to Cape Vincent, New York.
Contemporary reports from the commander of a nearby lighthouse service station said the schooner took the lives of all seven crew members to the bottom of the lake with it.
The Hartford was launched in September of 1873. and at the time of the accident was owned by J.K. Post, O.H. Brown, J.H. & William McCarthy of Oswego.
Farewell to Huey, Dewey, Louie, Frank: NRG takes down iconic stacks
The lakeside NRG Generating Station removed the last of the four smaller stacks on the plant in spring after a long lifetime of service.
When NRG purchased the plant from Niagara Mohawk in October 1999, the smoke stacks — an iconic part of the Oswego city skyline and reflected in local art and memorabilia — had already been retired with just two of the six existing generators still functioning.
Former NRG Plant employee George Ranous told The Palladium-Times in January the smaller stacks’ removal signaled an “end of an era” to him.
Police: Waterloo man traveled to abuse child
The Oswego Police Department arrested Dwayne F. Arruza on Feb. 24 based on an alleged relationship with a minor in Oswego.
Police officials said the investigation into Arruza “started immediately” after the victim contacted the police about the relationship which allegedly consisted of sexual contact between the then-42-year-old college professor and the victim who police said was under the age of 15.
Arruza taught courses in Cayuga Community College’s English Department. CCC officials said Arruza was dismissed within 24 hours of his arrest. “Cayuga Community College’s top priority is always the safety of our students and employees,” said CCC President Brian Durant.
