OSWEGO — The Oswego Yacht Club is asking for $210,000 in compensation for the city’s acquisition of the club’s former headquarters via eminent domain but the city plans to reject the counteroffer, which exceeded the city’s initial valuation by nearly 50 percent.
Port City councilors approved a roughly $143,000 payout to the Oswego Yacht Club (OYC) earlier this year as compensation for ending a lease between the two parties and repossessing the International Pier property through eminent domain. City officials last summer kicked the longtime tenant out of the city-owned building it had occupied as part of a state-funded redevelopment of the earthen jetty.
The year-long battle over a now-demolished building started when the Oswego Common Council moved to terminate a lease agreement between the city and OYC to clear the way for a more than $10 million redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, which includes an overhaul of the International Pier. OYC filed a legal challenge claiming the lease was unlawfully terminated, and city officials pivoted to eminent domain proceedings to take back the structure.
Eminent domain is the government’s authority to take private property and convert it to a beneficial public use. Governments are required to provide property owners with fair, or just, compensation when taking property via eminent domain, and the city settled on $143,000 following an appraisal of the property and lease.
The city’s offer included $129,000 in leasehold compensation, $1,725 for a variety of OYC property and fixtures in the building and more than $12,000 for a deck expansion installed by the yacht club.
Lawyers for OYC countered with the $210,000 ask, seeking the $129,000 in leasehold compensation plus $81,000 in damages “together with interest thereon as allowed by law and such other and further relief as the court deems just and proper,” including attorney fees.
“Our offer was plenty generous and we’re denying their counter,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Thursday, adding OYC’s rejection of the initial offer and demand for more money provides the public with a glimpse of what the city dealt with in recent years as officials planned the pier and waterfront improvements. Barlow called OYC “greedy” and self-serving and said the International Pier and Wright’s Landing Marina would be “better off and much more welcoming” with the club no longer a part of the immediate vicinity.
Members of OYC have described the club as a community-oriented group that has long served as ambassadors for the city’s waterfront, promoting sailing, providing educational opportunities to prospective sailors and hosting a variety of annual events that draw boaters to Lake Ontario. Barlow and others have accused the club of treating the public pier as private property over the years.
OYC members told councilors last year there was no reason the club could not co-exist with the city’s plans for a waterfront overhaul, but city officials said those overtures came far too late in the process and only after the threat of eviction became real. Officials planned to offer OYC space in the nearby Roy C. McCrobie Building overlooking the marina, but those discussions never materialized after the yacht sued the city.
Earlier this year, the mayor said $140,000 would be worthwhile in the long run “to have the yacht club just go away,” and characterized the club’s legal action as suing “their own community.” Barlow called it a “fair offer” made by the city to get the waterfront renovations moving forward.
Construction on the pier, which will be renamed the Mayor William S. Cahill Jr. Pier after the late Port City leader upon completion, is underway and the former OYC building was dismantled over the last month.
In August 2020, the city voted to terminate the lease agreement with OYC despite significant objection from club members, who told councilors the organization did not believe there was legal justification for termination of the lease.
The OYC lawsuit, filed in September, claimed the city violated its lease rights. City officials at the time cited a clause that allowed for the lease termination if the property were partially destroyed — which the city argued would occur with the redevelopment of the International Pier — but the yacht club’s challenge pointed out the property is “not currently demolished” and notes the city is speculating the premises may be voluntarily demolished by the city in the future.
The yacht club, in a court filing last year argued “monetary damages are not an adequate remedy for the city’s breach” of the lease, claiming the property “offers unique access to Oswego’s only deep-water marina” and the “location is critical for maintaining OYC’s public presence and recruiting new members.”
“OYC’s monetary damages from the city’s unilateral attempt to terminate the lease are difficult, if not impossible to calculate,” the filing stated.
The city in turn filed eminent domain proceedings in October as a response to OYC’s breach of contract lawsuit. In an eminent domain proceeding, the issues at hand are whether the proposed use of the property is beneficial to the public and the value of the property. In this case, the city owns the property so the question is centered on the valuation of the lease, and what the yacht club is owed in compensation.
The city’s efforts to oust OYC from the International Pier were spurred by a $6.5 million grant awarded to Oswego as part of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to transform the pier from a gravel drive to a pedestrian-oriented boardwalk.
City officials have said the project is aimed at attracting Oswego residents and visitors to the pier and waterfront by foot and creating a destination for Lake Ontario boaters.
The International Pier contained a single building that for more than a decade housed OYC, which first signed its lease for the premises in 2009 when the Port Authority of Oswego owned the property. The city of Oswego took possession of the property in 2012 and inherited the lease, which under its most recent extension was set to run through March 2025.
The former OYC headquarters was demolished earlier this summer after construction crews started work on the International Pier development. The most significant portion of the project includes shoring up the underlying structure, which officials say was compromised due to high water and flooding in recent years, particularly in and around the former OYC headquarters.
“The pier underneath the building was among the most undermined, damaged areas along the perimeter,” Barlow said earlier this year.
Barlow said the alternative to demolishing the structure would have resulted in “enormous costs,” and rather than incur the costs, the city razed the building and plans to create a new structure that “better suits the desired use of the pier.”
The city hired Syracuse-based firm Barclay Damon to handle the eminent domain proceedings, which city officials described as a specialized area of law. Exact costs of the legal proceedings have not been made available, but city documents show officials anticipated the proceedings “could cost as much as $50,000.”
I find it interesting as a member of the community that the rules for the comments section are stricter than the rules of journalism ethics that the Palladium Times is expected to follow. This article is either a fabrication or a deliberately and dangerously skewed version of the facts at hand. It truly makes me wonder if Matt Reitz cares about journalistic integrity at all?
As a lifelong member of the Oswego City Community, I have never been made to feel unwelcome on the international pier by the Oswego Yacht Club before or after the Port Authority sold it to the City. Boaters told me that the docks were private both at Wrights Landing and the International Pier when I went to walk on them because I don't have a boat on those docks nor was I visiting friends or family with a slip. If Mr. Reitz is going to state a claim about the welcoming and friendliness of the Oswego Yacht Club, I'd like to know who he is quoting from the city to make such a claim.
Also, as I understand it to actually end a lease before the agreed-upon terms are a legal issue, not a city issue. Therefore I've never truly understood why our City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli told the Oswego City Council voting on the matter was a valid way to dissolve a lease. If the City Residents paid Caraccoli roughly 102,000 dollars in 2020 to act as legal counsel to the City Council, why did he provide factually incorrect legal advice to our City Council?
I also want to know why the only person quoted in this article is Mayor Barlow when he and the City Council have clearly delegated this matter to the Barclay Damon Law firm out of Syracuse. As a paying reader I am more interested to know what the firm, the city is potentially paying $20,000 over the actually budgeted $30,000 for outside council in our city budget, thinks about the Oswego Yacht Club countering the city's assessed offer for dissolution of the 10-year lease?
I as a paying recipient of the paper want the news to be presented as neutrally and factually correct as possible, not puff pieces for the city or the mayor. If this is how the Palladium-Times is going to conduct their journalistic articles they should disclose that it is not a neutral article they're writing. Matt Reitz has written puff piece after puff piece for our Mayor. I miss the days when the opinion pieces were kept to the opinion and editorial section rather than presenting it as facts.
