Writers, actors and screenwriters to meet at CNY Arts Center

FULTON — The Writing Arts Program at the CNY Arts Center will get a boost in April with the return of a popular writing group and launch of two new groups presented by young-adult fiction novelist GB MacRae
Freewriting for all ages will be held from 6-7:30 p.m Tuesday, April 6, and on the 1st Tuesday of each month thereafter. The group will free-write exercises with prompts and challenges, and enjoy conversation with other writers. Designed to be a non-threatening introduction to writing or a stimulating return to writing discipline, free-writing stimulates the process of writing and prompts the flow of words with no expectations. This practice is often used to break writer’s block and stimulate new creative ideas. No advance registration is required but a small fee will be collected from writers.
Also upcoming in April from creator Peter Mahan, the “Help Words Come Alive” series is thrilled to announce its next table read is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 7-9 p.m. The reading will feature the work of local screenwriter Joleene DesRosiers, who will be presenting a portion of an original television comedy series she wrote entitled, “Sunday Rising.”
Joleene made local headlines in the summer of 2019 when she produced an original television dramedy entitled “Sticks,” shot in her hometown of Pulaski. The film is slated for the television festival network in 2021.
“The name of my Table Read Group has the word ‘Help’ in it for a reason: my writers need actors to make their artistry with words erupt with meaning, significance, humor, joy and sadness,” Mahan said. “That’s where your experience with acting can be of help.”
Any writer or actor wishing to network with other creatives are encouraged to attend.
“Help Words Come Alive” with Peter Mahan and Joleene DesRosiers will be held Monday, April 12 from 7-9 p.m, at the CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. The event is free and open to the public.
Also new to the Arts Center will be “Creative Writing for Kids” on Sunday April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. This event is presented by high school authors Milo Austin and Leanna Rockwood. The pair have been working with GB MacRae weekly during Inkwell which meets on Saturdays at the Arts Center from 4-6 p.m.
“Milo and Leanna wanted to share their love of writing with other kids,” said MacRae, “and hope to attract more kids to explore storytelling through writing in this one day workshop.” There is no advance registration required by a small fee will be collected at the beginning of class.
Email gbmacrae.author@gmail.com for more information on either of these new writing opportunities.
Having been on hiatus since the quarantine began, the Arts Center is excited to have visitors once again and as per regulations, all visitors must sign in on a contact tracing log as they enter, practice social distancing, and wear a mask over their mouth and nose for the safety of all participants.
More information about all writing programs at the Arts Center can be found online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
