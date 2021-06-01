OSWEGO — Wright’s Landing Marina is now open with a new boater services center, renovated bathroom facilities and a variety of other improvements after two years marked by construction, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s Wright’s Landing improvements, which are ongoing, are part of a larger effort to enhance the Port City waterfront and create a more appealing area for Lake Ontario boaters. The first major renovation to the marina since it was built nearly 40 years ago, the city Department of Public Works (DPW) started the work, which included raising the area several feet to avoid flooding, in spring 2020 with the help of millions in state funding.
“We’re thrilled to re-open the marina today after a long year with construction and lots of work and effort,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Tuesday, adding he encourages residents to get down to the marina and check out the new facilities and improvements. “We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done to make Wright’s Landing a premier marina along Lake Ontario and I feel it is now a real economic tool and asset for our community.”
The bathroom facilities at the west end of the marina have been completely renovated, a welcome center with public bathrooms and a gift shop was installed adjacent to the boat launch, marina fuel is now available on site and the entire surface of the marina was repaved along with other aesthetic and functional improvements.
Improvements were also made to better connect Wright’s Landing with adjacent Breitbeck Park via the Harbor Trail.
Overhauling the Port City waterfront has been a focus in recent years, with officials seeking to capitalize on the city’s Lake Ontario and Oswego River shorelines. City officials and developers have also sought to connect the waterfront with Oswego’s downtown.
DPW Commissioner Tom Kells, who oversaw the marina overhaul and was on site Tuesday as the facility was re-opening, commended city staff on the renovation efforts. Kells said there is still more work to be done at the marina, including the installation of a new pavilion.
The Wright’s Landing improvements utilized roughly $3.5 million in funding through the state Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), a $300 million program unveiled in 2019 aimed at hardening shoreline infrastructure and bolstering local economies. Oswego was awarded more than $12 million for improvements to Wright’s Landing, Breitbeck Park and the International Pier.
Wright’s Landing Marina was closed for a portion of 2019 as Lake Ontario water levels reached the highest point in 100 years of record keeping and flooded large portions of the facility.
Port City officials also secured about $1 million in other state funding and $1.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the waterfront projects.
Barlow said it may take some time for word to spread about the new and improved marina facilities, but predicted Wright’s Landing would fill up quickly and more boaters from around the Great Lake would choose it as a stop.
As state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony in summer 2020, Barlow said the completed project would cause an influx of boating traffic in Oswego and help market the entire community.
“We’re about to take advantage, finally, of this wonderful asset we have,” Barlow said, calling it “a new day for Oswego’s waterfront.”
REDI funds are also slated to transform the International Pier from a gravel drive into a pedestrian-friendly boardwalk at a cost approaching $10 million, something city officials have said would complement the recent Wright’s Landing and Breitbeck Park improvements, along with restoration of the West Pierhead Lighthouse.
Work on the International Pier, which will be renamed the Mayor William S. Cahill Jr. Pier once completed, started in late spring and is expected to continue throughout 2021.
