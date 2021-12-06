Wreaths Across America national movement comes to Fort Ontario

OSWEGO — What began as a simple gesture of appreciation has turned into a national movement of more than 2,500 participating groups, including the Fort Ontario Historic Site.
Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national nonprofit movement since 1992, has announced the Fort Ontario Historic Site will, for the fourth year in a row, partake in its mission. That mission is to remember, honor and teach about the American service men and women who’ve sacrificed their time away from family, and in many instances their lives, in order to defend the freedom generations of Americans have come to benefit from.
Maine businessman Morrill Worcester, who was granted permission to lay wreaths at the headstones within Arlington National Cemetery, established the first Wreaths Across America.
The Fort Ontario ceremony will be held on Dec. 18 between noon and 1 p.m. with the placement of 77 wreaths on the graves of the fort’s honored dead resting inside the fort’s Post Cemetery. The ceremony is open to the public.
Oswego native and keynote speaker Brigadier General Jason J. Wallace will deliver comments from in front of the enlisted men’s barracks.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Fort Ontario Site Coordinator Corey King are also scheduled to speak.
King said the 24” circular evergreen wreaths are sponsored by the general public at a cost of $15 per wreath, and much to his satisfaction they sold more than their goal of 77.
“We actually sold 99 wreaths this year,” King said. “The extra 22 wreaths will be used next year, which is a great jump on our goal.”
King is the person responsible for bringing Wreaths Across America to Fort Ontario after spearheading his own wreath dedication in 2017.
“It all started shortly after I became involved with AmeriCorps,” King said. “One of the requirements for members is to initiate a community involvement project, and frankly at the time I wasn’t aware of WAA. I thought the fort wasn’t that busy during the holidays, so why not start one and I thought of wreaths.”
King said he and others had to physically make the initial wreaths and once done they would place them in the cemetery. But before he did he wanted to understand the protocol for placing a wreath at the grave of soldier in a military cemetery.
“That’s how I found out about WAA,” he said. “Once I found out about this national movement we wanted to be a part of it, but it was too late to sign up by that time of year. So in 2017 we did everything ourselves and in 2018 we joined WAA.”
King said the movement is to honor service men and women during the holidays.
“Memorial Day recognizes those who gave their lives in defense of their country,” King said. “Veterans Day is to recognize all veterans, alive or dead. This holiday is to keep in mind the service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their nation during the holiday season, not just Christmas, but all holidays.”
King said today with the 2,500 participating groups nationwide, over 3 million wreaths are produced a year for this event.
Remembering these brave men and women keeps them from being forgotten, King said.
“It’s important to go to the cemetery and say their names out loud,” King said. “As the director of this program once said, ‘A person who dies is forgotten not once, but twice. Once when they die and then again when the last person who utters their name dies.’ This celebration passed on to generation after generation keeps those peoples memories alive.”
You can get more information on Fort Ontario’s Wreaths Across America Facebook page or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.com.
