Work underway on Tully's location

On track for end of year opening
OSWEGO — Central New York restaurant chain Tully’s Good Times recently broke ground on its upcoming Oswego location, which officials said should be completed by the end of the year.
First announced in April by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, the restaurant will fill the void left when Friendly’s closed its 196 W. Bridge St. location in 2019. Tully’s officials recently started transforming the vacant structure to fit the company’s needs, with plans to open as early as late 2021.
“We are in the ‘build-out’ stage,” Tully’s Good Times Co-Owner David Giamartino told The Palladium-Times this week. “We are trying to put things together and (finalize) what the place is going to look like.”
Giamartino told The Palladium-Times in April the new space would be a “quick-service” location with an abridged menu and limited seating, rather than a full-service location like the company has in Liverpool, Cicero and Syracuse. In this capacity, it will be smaller and will feature a drive-through — a similar style to the Tully’s location in the SUNY Binghamton’s campus community center, The Union.
Hosting the various amenities and proper Tully’s outfitting at the building requires a lot of work, according to Giamartino. He said the extensive interior renovations have been completed. The exterior renovations will be completed later this month, he said. Currently, work on the drive-through is underway and further exterior work — including painting and parking lot work — is next on the docket, he said.
“Equipment will (hopefully) be coming in sometime in the next month,” Giamartino said. “We are just continuing to put things together and make it look like a restaurant.”
Giamartino said despite the recent start and small timeline until their anticipated completion date, the company is still on track for its anticipated finish by the end of the year, or in the company’s “late fourth quarter.”
Attaining a local foothold has been a goal for Tully’s for many years, Giamartino said during a previous interview. Throughout 2020, Tully’s Food Truck made Oswego a frequent destination, stopping there multiple times; two of those times near the former empty lot turned future restaurant; once in September and again in October.
“We are excited to be in Oswego. We think the community, not just in Oswego but the surrounding areas, are going to enjoy it,” Giamartino said during a previous interview.
The building has stood vacant since Friendly’s shuttered its doors in April 2019 as part of a larger corporate decision that closed 20 locations throughout the state.
