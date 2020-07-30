Woman charged with kidnapping, male accomplice still on the run after alleged extortion busted

OSWEGO — Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old suspect in an alleged kidnapping incident that took place in Oswego on Sunday.
Oswego Police Department (OPD) officials said officers responded to Kinney Drugs on West Bridge Street on Sunday after reports of a kidnapping in progress. Officers arrived to discover an adult male and adult female who told police they were being held against their will and threatened with physical harm and a weapon. The victims told police the incident revolved around a dispute over money, and the adult female was forced to contact people to solicit money in exchange for the victims’ safe release.
Authorities described the incident, which occurred in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, as a “ransom situation,” and noted the parties were familiar with one another.
OPD identified 27-year-old Christina J. Hill, of Fulton, as one of two people involved in holding a pair of victims against their will, authorities said, but police are still searching for Anthony C. Stringham, 37, of Syracuse, who officers believe was also involved in the incident.
Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, a class A-1 felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. Hill was arraigned in Oswego County consolidated court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility. She was scheduled to reappear in court Wednesday.
Authorities said Stringham fled the scene following the incident and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts or the Sunday incident to contact OPD at 315-342-8120. Police said Stringham is “known to frequent Oswego, Fulton and Syracuse areas,” and has had multiple prior encounters with Oswego County law enforcement.
