Woman allegedly pointed gun at Oswego school bus

OSWEGO — An Oswego woman allegedly broke into a residence, stole a gun then pointed it at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Oswego City Police Department.
Rita M. Powers, 42, was charged with multiple felonies including burglary, grand larceny and reckless endangerment. She was taken into custody “without incident,” said officials with the Oswego Police Department (OPD).
According to a Wednesday morning release from OPD regarding the arrest, officers were called to West Schuyler Street near Montcalm Park in response to a complaint that claimed a person with a gun was in the area. Once on scene, officers allegedly apprehended Powers in possession of a shotgun.
Upon further investigation, police said, they determined Powers allegedly “entered a residence and stole the shotgun with ammunition.”
Officials claim Powers then took the weapon and “began to wander the area” and later “pointed the shotgun at a passing school bus.” Police said the bus was carrying two adults and four children — while the two adults allegedly witnessed Powers cover the bus with the muzzle of the shotgun, the children did not. Investigators do not believe Powers was acting on a premeditated plan for the alleged theft or threat.
Powers was held pending arraignment at Oswego County consolidated court. The charges she faces are: first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, third-degree criminal possession, a Class D felony, first-degree reckless endangerment a Class D felony and fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. Powers was also charged with petit larceny and menacing, both misdemeanors.
Police urge anyone who witnessed the event or has further information to contact them at the OPD non-emergency line 315-342-8120.
