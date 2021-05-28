With Shineman boost, local organizations will expand care options for substance use disorder

OSWEGO COUNTY —Oswego County’s leading addiction treatment center will take the next step and become the largest agency in the county for such services after absorbing and continuing the work of a similar local organization.
Mexico-based Harbor Lights will transfer its ownership and services to Oswego’s Farnham Family Services later this year, aided by a boost in funding from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation..
Harbor Lights, a family-owned, for-profit treatment center, has been one of the three primary chemical-dependency relief agencies — in addition to Farnham and the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions (COCOAA) — since Stanley and Ann Long opened it in 1993. After more than 30 years in the business, the Longs are looking to “pass the torch” to a younger generation.
“As the Longs look to head off into the sunset, they were really worried about their employees and patients and what’s going to happen to them,” Farnham Executive Director Eric Bresee said. “The Long family reached out to us and asked if we would be interested in continuing their services in Mexico after they retire, and we said yes.”
This transfer couldn’t come at a more appropriate time, Bresee said. Early last year, Farnham and COCOAA announced a merger making COCOAA a subsidiary of Farnham’s services. That deal is anticipated to close on July 1, he said.
The COCOAA and Farnham merger was introduced to Farnham’s Board of Directors a few years ago as a way to cut costs. During a recent interview, Bresee said the deal would save COCOAA overhead costs and allow more money to be invested into the community and the services they both provide.
The Harbor Lights’ transition could take longer, as it is up to the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) to oversee the transfer, Bresee said. The OASAS is the single designated state agency responsible for the coordination of state-federal relations in the area of addiction services.
Farnham recently applied to attain the proper documentation to operate at the two sites and currently they are waiting for feedback and approval.
Bresee stressed that his group wants to reassure Harbor Lights’ clients about the impact it may have on them, insisting services under Farnham would be analogous to what they are used to.
“We are looking to utilize the Harbor Lights building as it,” Bresee said, noting that patients who receive services at the Mexico office could start using Farnham’s additional services — such as peer support, vocational education and addiction or substance abuse medications — once the deal is finished.
In addition to their Hannibal Street location, Harbor Lights operates a satellite office at Pulaski’s ConnextCare location. This office will shift to Farnham’s management following OASAS approval as well growing the agency from two offices to four. Bresee said this deal would not affect Farnham’s Oswego or Fulton patients.
“A patient walking into Mexico can expect similar service as someone walking into our Fulton office,” Bresee said. “All the patients currently admitted to Harbor Lights will be offered a chance to be admitted to Farnham as part of the transfer.”
In looking for help funding the merger, Farnham found the transformative power of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation who earlier this year awarded a $130,000 grant to cover start-up costs including supplies, equipment and personnel for the first few months.
“Our foundation has been so impressed by and thankful for the work Farnham has been doing in our community in support of its vulnerable populations,” Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz said. “We were happy to assist Farnham with this capacity-building grant so that its invaluable services could be extended.”
Patients’ rates are not expected to change as a result of this expansion and Bresee said saying he was confident Farnham’s revenue would sufficiently cover the facilities’ long-term operational costs after the grant is exhausted.
Until the transfer is finalized, the Long family and Harbor Lights will continue to operate normally, opting to retire only after the state “dots every I and crosses every T,” Stanley Long said.
Long said that while Farnham was not their initial choice, their familiarity with the local clientele made them the “best option” to take over services.
“We were in talks with many different facilities, and it boiled the down to looking at Farnham for a smooth transition because they know the county and the county knows them,” Long said. “They know our clientele,”
The Longs have been working in the industry since 1973, starting his career helping Syracuse community members suffering from alcoholism with bettering their lives.
“I have been in the field for a long time and kind of feel like this industry needs younger blood or people with more energy than me to move things along,” Stanley Long said. “Farnham knows the county and I am hoping things work out for them.”
