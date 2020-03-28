With rest of economy slowed down, delivery drivers say their jobs keep speeding up

OSWEGO — As health and government officials urge people to stay at home and distance themselves from others, the demand for online delivery services is exploding in the Port City and nationwide.
Jessika Clay frequently delivers to locations all over Fulton and Oswego for Instacart, an app offering same-day grocery delivery. Last summer, after two years of Instacart gigs, she also began taking orders through DoorDash, an on-demand prepared food delivery service.
For Clay and other drivers, the amount of new customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has grown exponentially.
“It’s been crazy. I can’t stress that enough,” Clay told The Palladium-Times in a phone interview last week. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen (Instacart and Doordash) this busy. It’s back-to-back-to-back, and they’re sending double orders, triple orders — that doesn’t happen on a normal basis. It’s blown up times 100, I can’t get over how many new customers I’ve had just in the last two weeks.”
Instacart informs shoppers and drivers if and how many times a customer has used the app before. Clay said she’s had dozens of new customers in the last two weeks.
Customer orders are trending larger, drivers say, as many people are choosing to buy in bulk or stock up on supplies.
Tami Noel, a Scriba resident who works in the Phoenix Central School District, started shopping and driving for Instacart about three years ago to make some extra money on the side. Last week, she filled a monster order of 131 units.
Finding certain items, such as paper products and meat, has become tough for everyone, including those who shop for delivery services. Noel says she starts shopping days around 7:30 or 8 a.m. and works until 1 or 2 p.m. when shelves begin to run bare.
“By then, your store supplies are depleted,” Noel said. “This past week, if you work after about 11 a.m., and somebody wanted hamburger or chicken, that’s pretty much a no. You’re not going to get that, and you would have to refund them or say ‘There’s chicken legs, do you want those instead of the chicken breast?’”
If an item isn’t in stock, Noel takes a picture of the empty aisle and gives the customer a refund.
“People are very, very accepting. They’ve been very appreciative,” Noel said. “They get it.”
Eric Smith started on Instacart two years ago to earn extra money, but now arranges his deliveries through a service called Dumpling. Smith said the app can be used to purchase anything from a store with a credit card.
Smith sometimes goes to multiple stores to try to find supplies for his customers.
“That’s what I’m dealing with now: empty shelves,” Smith said. “To find pasta I have to go to four different stores. The normal things are crazy now.”
Smith is taking more precautions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He knows many of the people he delivers to, but keeps cleaning wipes in his car, wipes down the carts he uses, frequently washes his hands and showers as soon as he gets home.
“They’re basically raw,” Smith said of his hands. “When I get home I take my clothes off before I go inside and I shower immediately. I’ve never had a habit of touching my face, so that’s good. I’m taking precautions.”
People are not only worried about shopping themselves, but many are concerned about their delivery drivers.
“I’ve noticed more people seem to be scared about it. I’ve had an increasing amount of people say to just leave (the delivery items) at the door or in the garage. Before, it was about 20 to 25 percent of people and now 75 to 80 percent say to leave it at the door,” Clay said.
Some drivers are also worried about their own safety.
Oswego resident Jordan Ells started delivering for DoorDash in the October. He estimated he made about $700 in the first month, but the money slowed down when more people signed up to be drivers.
Ells saw in the app more delivery bonuses were being offered this month, which usually signals an increase in demand. He decided to sit this one out, he said.
“This month it seemed to pick up a little bit, but I took myself out of it just for quarantine reasons,” Ells said.
Clay takes precautions like the other drivers, and sees her role as an important one for the people she serves.
“A lot of the people that I deliver to are elderly, and they can’t go out to the stores and if they do they’re putting themselves at great risk because they’re the ones that are most susceptible to this,” Clay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.