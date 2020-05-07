With peak imminent, odds improving to avoid Lake Ontario flooding in 2020

OSWEGO — Lake Ontario water levels, even under the wettest models, are expected to remain below the flood stages experienced in recent years, according federal regulators, but are likely to stay well above the 100-year average.
Water levels across the Great Lakes have been at or near record highs in recent years, and Lake Ontario started 2020 higher than any of the previous three years — two of which resulted in significant shoreline flooding. According to the most recent data, Lake Ontario water levels are roughly 247.34 inches, which is approximately 16 inches above average for this time of year.
Lake Ontario reached a more than 100-year high of 249.08 feet in early- and mid-June last year after setting a previous record high of 248.92 feet in mid-May 2017. Shoreline property owners and political leaders in recent years have criticized the International Joint Commission (IJC) — the U.S-Canadian body that oversees shared waterways between the two nations — and the water management strategy known as Plan 2014, which went into effect in January 2017.
“Lake Ontario is now about 10 centimeters, or 4 inches, lower than this time last year,” IJC spokesperson Frank Bevacqua told The Palladium-Times Wednesday. “And the outlook for the rest of the spring has improved.”
Bevacqua said conditions have improved “mainly due to milder weather,” but noted the Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board (LOSLRB), which is overseen by the IJC and manages outflows from Lake Ontario through the Moses-Saunders Dam, has also “aggressively pursued every opportunity to release water from Lake Ontario.”
The IJC has defended the often-maligned Plan 2014 water management strategy, claiming unfavorable conditions and significant precipitation across the Great Lakes basin is responsible for the 2017 and 2019 floods. Federal, state and local representatives and many shoreline property owners have argued it’s no coincidence that two of the three years succeeding the implementation of Plan 2014 resulted in flooding.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow noted Lake Ontario water levels along the Port City shoreline are still much higher than the historical average and “pre-Plan 2014,” noting the lake has typically peaked around 245-246 feet. With water levels currently above the average peak, Barlow said the forecasts calling for a below flood-level peak are not comforting.
“Right now, the lake is 247.5 feet, so it is still higher than ‘normal’ and I’m not relieved, nor am I buying into the IJC’s continuous misleading and distorted narrative,” Barlow said, noting the upper Great Lakes are well above average and that water eventually flows east into Lake Ontario. “I still expect water levels to rise this spring and summer.”
Outside a roughly 10-day span in October 2018, the Great Lake’s water level has not dipped below its historical average since early January 2017.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Spokesperson Andrew Kornacki said international water regulators are “continuing to push as much water off Lake Ontario as possible.” Outflows from Lake Ontario have been consistently higher so far in 2020 than in the flood-plagued years of 2017 and 2019, in large part due to downstream conditions. Kornacki said a relatively milder winter allowed snowpack to melt at a more consistent rate, and the Lake Ontario basin has so far not experienced the “extreme rain events” that occurred in spring 2019.
The LOSLRB said Lake Ontario outflows have remained high due in large part to outflows in the Ottawa River system peaking lower and earlier than in 2017 and 2019. Lower outflows from the Ottawa River, which is a major tributary of the St. Lawrence, created downstream conditions that are able to better handle additional outflows from Lake Ontario.
“The limiting factor up until a few weeks ago was the flooding downstream with the Ottawa River freshet,”Kornacki said. “The good news story on how this year is different than 2019, is in 2019 we saw that huge Ottawa River freshet — that snowmelt and snow runoff — and we had extremely high outflows from the Ottawa River, which called for lowering the outflow from Lake Ontario, but this year the Ottawa River peaked early and Lake Ontario outflows were able to be increased very quickly.”
Though Lake Ontario started the year at 246.1 feet and has slowly and steadily risen about 15 inches, the precipitous more than 41 and nearly 25 inch increases that occurred in early 2017 and 2019, respectively, have not yet transpired. The Great Lake has historically peaked sometime between mid-May and mid-July over the last 100 years, at levels slightly above 246 feet.
In late April, the IJC said “favorable weather and water supply conditions” allowed limits on outflows put in place to alleviate downstream flooding to be lifted. Outflows would be set at the maximum level possible to decrease water levels on Lake Ontario, the IJC said, adding “water levels throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system are expected to peak well below the record-highs of 2017 and 2019.”
The current forecast models from the USACE, which takes into account action on the other Great Lakes and historical data, are “looking a lot better than in past years,” Kornacki said, with a roughly 5 percent chance Lake Ontario reaches the upper limits.
“It’s more likely, we’re going to see a peak of Lake Ontario later in May or early in June,” Kornacki said, noting the peak is expected to be “well below” the high water marks of 2017 and 2019. “And that’s good news for everybody.”
The IJC last fall granted the LOSLRB authority to deviate from Plan 2014 until Lake Ontario peaks this year. Kornacki said high outflows from Lake Ontario through the Moses-Saunders Dam have continued throughout 2020, as regulators continue to deviate from the prescribed outflows set forth in Plan 2014.
“The board is still deviating from Plan 2014, still has that deviation authority from Plan 2014 until Lake Ontario peaks this year,” Kornacki said, noting the deviation has allowed regulators to take advantage of several small opportunities to release more water that were identified in part through reviews of what occurred in 2017 and 2019, removing “a few extra centimeters off the lake.”
Barlow called the deviation from Plan 2014 “the main reason” Lake Ontario isn’t flooding, adding the strategy’s relative success further proves “how incapable Plan 2014 is at managing the lake levels properly.”
The IJC urged municipalities and residents along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence shorelines to continue discussing and undertaking action plans that would build resiliency into the shoreline and prepare for high and low water events in the future.
Kornacki encouraged shoreline property owners and community members “not to take their foot off the gas,” despite the forecasts calling for lower water levels than recent years.
“The way to really prevent long-term damages from these extreme weather events is not going to be a regulation plan, but resiliency that is built into the coastlines,” Kornacki said. “We can see from the past, if you look back at the historical data, the water level is going to be high again and the water level is going to be low again.”
The Port City, Barlow said, is proceeding with a more than $15 million investment in Wright’s Landing Marina and the International Pier with funding through the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) and from federal disaster declarations in 2017 and 2019. Barlow said the projects would “repair, improve and elevate the marina to suit the new, higher lake levels and prevent future damage from occurring.”
