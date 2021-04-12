Winners announced for the 25th annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition

PULASKI — Although COVID closures made it challenging for some schools to collect art from students and participate in the 25th annual Oswego County Student Art Show and Competition, the show managed to open with 205 pieces on exhibit at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center. Winners were announced Sunday during a Facebook Live opening reception, which is still available for viewing on the center’s Facebook page.
Last year, the student show was completely virtual due to COVID, but this year organizers felt it was important to be able to show the physical work as well as display the show online. The show, which is open to any student in grades 7 -12 living in Oswego county including public, private and home-schooled students. Submissions were received independently as well as through schools from Hannibal, Mexico, Oswego, Phoenix, and the Pulaski school districts.
The show is open to the public for viewing during regular gallery hours and online at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site/student-show.
Jurors this year were Virginia Hovendon, a secondary art teacher at Copenhagen Central School and an adjunct instructor at Jefferson Community College, and Sandra Sabene a certified Expressive Arts Instructor and founder and program director of Liverpool Art Center & Artistic Innovations, LLC.
Judging was done virtually for two age groups: grades 7-9 and 10-12. Cash awards were given for first, second and third place in each age group based on three criteria: visual impact, originality and overall design and craftsmanship.
In addition to the judge’s picks for these awards, members of the show committee selected the “Sally Deaton Memorial Award” and additional honorable mentions for each age group. Brant Deaton of Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores has been a major sponsor since the show started 25 years ago. This memorial award is in memory of his wife and former schoolteacher in recognition of her passion for art and her lifelong commitment to inspire and encourage students. Recipients of the Sally Deaton Award receive a generous gift certificate from Deaton’s Ace and Agway stores.
Awards for grades 7-9
First place:
Addison McCullough, Finding Focus, painting, Pulaski
Second place: Teigen Patane, Color Wheel, graphics, Oswego;
Third place: Alyssa Bresnahan Good Morning, Photography, Mexico;
Sally Deaton Award: Alana Sanderson, A Girl and Her Horse, photography, independent.
Awards for grades 10-12
First place:
Nyah Piinzer, Close-up, drawing, Mexico
Second place: Magen Darling, Dark and Strange, ceramics, Hannibal;
Third place: Kylie Russo, Finally some time for cheer, digital art, Phoenix;
Sally Deaton Award: Jessica Yesensky, Insecure, photography, Pulaski.
There were several honorable mentions in both categories. See the complete show and listing of awards at salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site/student-show.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center would like to thank Brant Deaton (Deaton’s Ace Building and Home Center and Deaton’s Agway stores of Pulaski) for being a major sponsor as well as NBT Bank for their support in sponsoring this event.
“This is an important show for students and we thank all the art teachers and parents who encouraged students to create art and submit work for the show, as well as the many volunteers of the Salmon River Fine Art Center for their time and effort in making this show possible,” said Ann Buchau, president of the board of directors.
