Issued By: Buffalo - NY, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area: Oswego County
Description
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snows. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. WHERE...Oswego county.
WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.
