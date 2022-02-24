EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally ran in the Thursday paper of The Palladium-Times with the headline, "Whitehall's Matt Putorti running for NY-24 seat." The headline has been corrected to reflect the correct district, NY-21. The Palladium-Times regrets this error.
WHITEHALL — Born in Glens Falls and raised in Whitehall, Matt Putorti said he feels like the North Country deserves his type of representation in Congress.
A Democrat, Putorti, 37, is a lawyer with an undergraduate degree from Boston College and a law degree from Fordham Law School. While he is formally educated, he feels like he’s also community educated due to the work his family was in and the people that work exposed him to.
Whitehall is small town in northern Washington County.
“My parents own a little grocery store my great-grandmother opened in 1927,” Putorti said. “The store has been in my family for more than 90 years.”
Putorti said that while he could have stayed in the store business, his desire was to become a lawyer. After graduating from Whitehall Junior-Senior High School and then college, instead of heading to law school right away, Putorti felt the need to serve. He took a job in the Sudan from 2006-2007 during the Gulf War administering and overseeing an educational program at a vocational school. The school was for young men who were displaced by the violence and vicious recruitment by the Janjaweed, or Sudanese militia group, forcing young men into war with the Sudanese government.
“These were mostly teenagers living in camps in Darfur,” Putorti said. “Our school offered these young men a way out and another path to follow. They came to the school to learn a trade, whether it be carpentry, electricity or welding, etc. We housed them, fed them and educated them.”
Putorti added they tried to create an environment that would keep these young boys from being forced into service.
Next, Putorti moved to Louisiana to help with the extensive damage that existed in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
“I worked rebuilding homes in the upper 9th Ward with Habitat for Humanity,” Putorti said.
He said he did that for a year and then he returned to school to earn his law degree. He worked as a lawyer until he announced his candidacy for the 21st Congressional District earlier this year.
“I made the decision to run for Congress because like Oswego County and so many counties of the 21st District that is made up of small towns, like where I was raised, it was taught that people expect you to look out for your community,” Putorti said. “You help people out. You advocate for them.”
He said that even while he was practicing law he always knew he wanted to serve in some way.
Putorti also said he’s been watching Elise Stefanik’s career in the 21st District. He has become concerned since she’s begun to “radicalize,” he said.
“That was part of the catalyst for my decision to say maybe this is the time to become a full-time public servant,” Putorti said, “represent my home, the place I grew up, and give back honorable leadership to this area.”
As a U.S. Representative of the 21st District, Putorti said he would concentrate on infrastructure, clean drinking water and the lack of internet access that more than 2,500 people suffer in Oswego County alone.
“That’s incredible to me,” he said of the internet access issue. “It’s a real problem because we can’t build a modern economy or educate our children if we don’t have basic infrastructure in a safe, reliable manner that’s available to everyone.”
The candidate outlined why he is running for election.
“I’m running for Congress because I love this country, I love this district, and I want to serve,” he said. “I don’t think the district is getting the representation that it deserves with Elise Stefanik. One of the things people talk to me about most as I travel around the district is good, affordable, quality housing.”
Putorti said when Stefanik refused to sign the infrastructure bill, it was a sign she did not care about this district. Putorti said Stefanik is out of touch with this district due to the fact she has another agenda, a more lofty agenda that does not include the 21st as anything more than a stepping stone into the national political theater.
“She’s out of touch and out of step with this district,” he said. “And it’s not just voting against the infrastructure bill, which is something we desperately need, she also voted against the ‘Build Back Better’ bill, which has among other things, an extension of the child tax credit, which is a tax cut for middle-class families that has lifted so many families, when it was in place, out of poverty.”
Putorti said that in Oswego County, approximately 30 percent of the children live below or at the poverty line. To vote against a tax cut for families that need it shows Stefanik is out of touch with this district, he said.
Putorti said he has heard Republicans and Democrats tell him that Stefanik is only using this district to suit her own political ends.
“I am the only one running for this district that’s actually from this district,” Putorti said. “This is my home and I care about what happens to it and the people who live in it.”
