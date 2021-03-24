OSWEGO COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many families to shelter indoors for nearly a year, several local nonprofits say more families have taken the time to add new friends to their family’s roster.
According to the Oswego County SPCA-OCAWL and the Oswego County Humane Society — two charities on the forefront of pet adoptions locally — pet adoptions have recently risen and are zooming past anticipated adoption rates.
Oswego County SPCA-OCAWL Board of Directors President Tanya Semchenko said the Fulton-based group saw more than 200 adoptions in 2020 compared to the yearly average of between 70 to 80 adoptions in previous years. She attributes the increased rate to pandemic restrictions.
“We are always on the go, so maybe there wasn't the right time. All of a sudden, we’re forced to be at home, and it became the right time for people to adopt those animals,” Semchenko said. “I think being forced to be home, people realized the value of companionship, and what better companion than a cat or a dog with that unconditional love?”
Semchenko said cats and dogs are not the only pets the SPCA helps. The SPCA also adopts out horses and small animals such as rats and guinea pigs. Cats are the most common adoption, which Semchenko attributes to seasonal upticks in cat births.
“Based on how the weather operates in central New York, we generally see a large uptick (of kittens) when the weather turns warm. Birth spikes are common in March and April, July, then again in October,” Semchenko said.
Due to the size limitations of their office, located at 357 State St. in Fulton, the Oswego County SPCA-OCAWL specializes in finding families to foster animals, then placing the animals in forever homes.
“We have a great network of fosters. We are always looking to expand on the amount we have,” Semchenko said.
Adoptions that use foster homes are not uncommon, according to Oswego County Human Society Office Administrator Katrina DeBaun.
“Last year adoption applications didn't seem to stop. We were always getting calls about cats just at the start of spring to early summer,” DeBaun said, believing they are also on track to match or even surpass last year's reported adoptions. She noted that for the first time, they have more approved applications than animals.
“We have a litter of kittens a little more than eight weeks old, but we can't adopt them out until they are 12 weeks old. We don't even need to post information about them (looking for homes) because already we had enough pre-approved applications for kittens,” DeBaun said.
Paws Across Oswego County Board Member Heather Axtell said the pandemic affected their operation greatly, and put a pause on paws as the group could not safely perform home visits, a necessary aspect of their adoption process. Once they were back running at full speed, it was an emotional moment.
“(When we were able to adopt out again), the first one was like tears, everyone was excited and happy,” Axtell said.
For families that don't have the room or the environment to provide foster care for the pets, all the organizations accept volunteers and offer a food pantry that accepts donations.
“If someone needs help, we try to help them,” Semchenko said.
For more information on how to help out and get involved, contact the Oswego County SPCA at (315) 297-4900, the Oswego County Humane Society at (315)207-1070, or Paws Across Oswego County (315)343-0001.
