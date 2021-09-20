CENTRAL SQUARE — Mosquitoes collected in the village of Central Square have tested positive for the potentially deadly Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile viruses, according to county health officials.
The Oswego County Health Department announced this week Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV) were found in two separate mosquito samples collected in the village of Central Square last week. The mosquito pools are the first from Central Square to test positive for WNV this year, but mosquito-borne diseases have been detected in the towns of Palermo, Albion, West Monroe, Hastings and Constantia.
Both WNV and EEE can be transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito and cause serious illness, and health officials warn residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said cooler, drier fall weather would help reduce the mosquito populations. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures are expected to remain elevated through the next week.
“Mosquitoes remain a threat in the environment until the first heavy frost,” Huang said. “It is very important for people to continue to follow their personal protection practices and reduce mosquito populations around their homes. Preventing mosquito bites remains the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EEE is a rare illness that can cause rare brain infections. The CDC says only a few cases are reported in the U.S. each year, with most occurring in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Roughly 30 percent of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.
EEE has now been found at sampling sites in Palermo, Albion, West Monroe, Hastings, Central Square and Constantia so far this year. EEE has been detected in Oswego County starting in July or August for nearly a decade, and was first reported this year in late July in Albion.
The CDC described WNV as the “leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States,” and noted most people infected do not get sick but one in five develop a fever and other symptoms and 1 in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness. The positive sample of WNV in Central Square is the second reported by the county. The first sample was found in West Monroe.
There are no available human vaccines for EEE or WNV.
State and county health officials each year monitor mosquito populations and test samples for various diseases transmitted by the pests. The Oswego County Health Department maintains and operates a countywide mosquito surveillance program headquartered inside the Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area in the town of West Monroe near the northern shore of Oneida Lake.
Huang encourages Oswego County residents to use insect repellents when spending extended periods of time outdoors, and to take proactive steps to reduce mosquito populations around the home.
According to the county, insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective, and noted repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to skin. Individuals should read product labels and follow package instructions.
Individuals should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing, including long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when weather permits.
In an effort to reduce mosquito habitats around the home, residents are advised to take the following steps:
• Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water
• Dispose of old tires, which can be significant mosquito breeding sites. Used tires are accepted at local transfer stations. For details, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200
• Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots and similar water-holding containers
• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors
• Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly
• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
