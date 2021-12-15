OSWEGO — High winds whipped throughout central New York over the weekend, causing power outages and toppling trees.
According to the Buffalo-based National Weather Service station, local wind gusts more than 30 mph were reported on Saturday into early Sunday, with the highest reported speeds topping 40 mph at roughly 9 p.m. Saturday.
A National Grid press release on Sunday stated that throughout the storm’s duration “significant and widespread damage” was dealt to the company’s electricity delivery system. The damage included 225 broken utility poles, 100 damaged transformers and hundreds of toppled trees, tree limbs and downed wires throughout central New York.
Included among this damage was power loss to between 180,000 and 215,000 residents in the region, the release stated.
“This storm has been extremely damaging to our electricity system,” said Matt Barnett, vice president of New York electric operations said Sunday.
Over the weekend the wind, compounded by rainy and wet conditions in recent weeks, left trees toppled along streets and in parks. One of the largest trees to fall was located in Franklin Square Park in Oswego, according to Tom Kells, the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) commissioner.
Kells said Monday both the east and west sides of the city had downed trees, with some of the biggest located along state Route 48 and Bunner Street.
“We had crews out and about with chainsaws and chippers cleaning up as they come across stuff,” Kells said Monday.
The large tree that once towered over Franklin Square Park on Oswego’s west side will require a unique approach compared to other, much smaller trees, Kells said. He said due to the tree’s size, its remnants would have to stay in the park until late spring.
“If we try to get in there and do anything right now with the equipment, we are just going to damage the park more. As far as the park itself, it’s too wet and that’s why it uprooted the way it did,” he said.
In the meantime, he said crews would trim branches off the tree to make progress on the project and finally remove the tree’s large base in the spring.
Kells stressed that if families were concerned about damaged trees on city property, they should call the DPW or contact their ward’s councilor to allow for city personnel to properly address the issue. However, if damaged trees were located in resident’s backyards and not city property then they were the responsibility of the homeowner, he said.
“If it’s on city property the city needs to take care of it. If it’s in their backyard, they need to take care of it themselves,” Kells said.
The DPW was not the only city agency that was busy this weekend. The Oswego Fire Department was also active during the storm, according to Chief Randy Griffin.
From Saturday to Sunday, Griffin said crews responded to more than a dozen calls. Crews were dispatched to respond to calls ranging from downed wires and power lines to transformer fires, as well as a single structure fire from a power surge that affected a generator.
Before the winds started kicking up, OFD issued a “high wind warning” and “storm warning” on Saturday, urging residents to stay indoors, secure outdoor items and drive safely to avoid flying debris and anticipate road hazards.
In response to the power outages, National Grid partnered with the OFD on Sunday and Monday to give out dry ice and water to families still experiencing power outages. Griffin said on Sunday several families took advantage of the distribution, including a family from as far away as Constantia.
