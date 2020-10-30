PALERMO — A vacancy on the Palermo Town Board will be filled by write-in this election, and a lifelong resident is asking voters to enter his name.
Martin Webster, recently retired after 30 years with the Oswego County Real Property Tax Service, is urging Palermo residents to write in his name for town board. No other candidates filed petitions to run for the office.
Webster said he “desires to help guide the town through the future, especially the upcoming property tax assessment re-evaluation.” Webster served as the town’s sole assessor from 1991 through 2018 and says his experience with the process makes him an ideal candidate. He is serving on the boards of the Oswego Housing Development Council and Oswego County Land Bank.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
